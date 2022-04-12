Family-owned care homes creates shopping lane to combat loneliness

St George's resident, Joan, who is 97 years old - Credit: Wellbeing Care

A family-owned care home has built a shopping lane to help improve the physical and mental wellbeing of its residents.

Wellbeing Care's St George's care home, which is located in the town Beccles, created the dementia-friendly lane after seeing the success of a similar initiative at its Lowestoft sister home, The Dell.

Joy Henshaw, registered manager at Wellbeing Care, said: “The initiative has already proven successful, as residents have reported feeling more independent.

"It is clear that the shopping lane provides a higher sense of self purpose, subsequently improving residents’ confidence and self-esteem.”

Inspired by key elements of the traditional British high street, the shopping lane comprises a fresh flower shop, a mini grocery store and telephone booth, alongside a coffee area in the dining room that encourages residents to catch up with loved ones over tea and cake.

Ms Henshaw added: “We hope the increased social activity will help combat resident loneliness, which has been heightened nationally due to the recent lockdowns and restrictions."