New beauty salon and massage rooms open at country club

Published: 3:49 PM July 22, 2021

A woman who left home aged 15 to pursue her dream of launching a beauty salon has achieved her goal 17 years later.

Hollie Ketteringham will be relaunching the beauty salon and massage parlour at the Wensum Valley Hotel Golf and Country Club on August 2 - with some new luxury services in tow.

Having left home to start work and pursue her passion as a teenager, Ms Ketteringham worked her way through college and exams before launching her business, Lady Kett's, from home.

And for the past five years she has admired the salon at the Taverham-based country club but it was never available - until now.

Having invested in excess of £30,000 in the site, she will be reopening the venue's salon with new services including semi-permeant make up, sports massages, hair treatments and cuts and barbering.

Ms Ketteringham said: "It feels like fate. I'd admired the salon for so long and the last time it came up as available it got taken on before I could offer. Then it was shut during the pandemic, and Bridgette who owns the site let me know it was now vacant.

"It's been a big change going from working for myself to hiring a team of six - plus a masseuse who's going to be doing one day a week. The investment was also a lot because I wanted to get really lovely products, for example we're using Dermalogica in our treatment rooms, but you have to speculate to accumulate."

She added that with weddings booked at the venue throughout next year she expects to be busy.

"We can offer the full range of services here. We'll be able to do massages for the wedding party if they're staying before the big day, then hair and beauty for everyone on the day.

"Because we've got a barber on the team we can also do men's hair which is great for the men who come to Wensum Valley for golfing - and we're hoping it'll draw some people from the local community as well."

Owner of the country club Bridgette Hall said: "The salon has been closed for the past three years or so, so we're really looking forward to having Hollie and the team on site."

