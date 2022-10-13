News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Energy efficient construction firm receives national recognition for work

Derin Clark

Published: 6:00 AM October 13, 2022
Beattie Passive at Inside Housing Development Awards

Beattie Passive team at the Inside Housing Development Awards - Credit: Beattie Passive

A Norwich construction company that specialises in building energy efficient homes has received two national awards in recognition for its work. 

Beattie Passive builds properties to the Passivhaus standard - an internationally recognised certificate that guarantees houses have low energy usage and high level of comfort. 

To achieve this, homes must demonstrate a very high level of insulation, airtight building fabric and 'thermal bridge free' construction. 

This month the firm, which is based at Carrow Works, was recognised at the Inside Housing Development Awards for the 13 affordable social houses it built in Llangan, Wales for Newydd Housing Association. 

The company was also named ‘Building Performance Pioneer of the Year’ at the 2022 Offsite Awards last month for its work with Cardiff Council to provide 48 properties for homeless families in the city. 

Nathan Beattie, commercial operations at Beattie Passive, said that the firm was "absolutely delighted" to be recognised for these projects. 

"These schemes pushed the boundaries in terms of sustainability and social value," he added. 

"It was a privilege to be involved and we’re extremely proud."

