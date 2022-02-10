Weather could dictate whether farmers can use banned pesticide
- Credit: BBRO
The next three weeks' weather could dictate whether farmers get the green light to use controversial pesticides to save their sugar beet from disease, said scientists.
The potential for yield-killing virus yellows infections was discussed at the BeetTech22 conference, which brought more than 250 growers to the Norfolk Showground.
Scientists from the Norwich-based British Beet Research Organisation (BBRO) outlined crop protection strategies for the nation's sugar beet, most of which is grown in East Anglia.
Last month, Defra approved an emergency temporary authorisation for a neonicotinoid seed treatment to be used on the 2022 sugar beet crop - but only if strict conditions are met.
The chemicals were banned by the EU in 2019 due to fears over their impact on the health of bees and pollinators.
A similar derogation was available last year, but was not implemented after cold weather killed the virus-carrying aphids, leaving only 2pc of the crop infected.
But BBRO head of science, Prof Mark Stevens, said this winter is much warmer, which could push the projected infection levels close to the 19pc trigger threshold when scientific modelling is published on March 1.
"Cold weather is one of the best insecticides we have," he said.
"If we were stood here 12 months ago it would have been white outside. We had the 'Beast from the East II' and it was actually the fifth cold spell we had in January and February.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk's ‘James Bond’ drugs gang leader stripped of his remaining assets
- 2 Three men arrested in six drug raids across Norfolk
- 3 'Next generation of Bungay mafia' hit homes in town
- 4 Man found dead on Great Yarmouth beach named
- 5 County lines drug gang disputes behind fresh spate of Norwich violence
- 6 Wells Harbour Railway to be replaced by electric bus from this summer
- 7 Landlord says pub 'would have to charge £7 a pint' to maintain profits
- 8 Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man's death in Great Yarmouth
- 9 NHS staff to move into part of Norfolk County Council's County Hall
- 10 Murdered Norwich teen died from shock after stabbing, inquest hears
"The weather we are experiencing now is definitely different to 12 months ago, but we do have three weeks to go before we get to the end of February to make that decision."
While the emergency authorisation could offer farmers some short-term protection, researchers also highlighted the efforts to find longer-term solutions.
They include developing new disease-resistant varieties, and a newly-licensed foliar spray which could help control aphids in the absence of banned chemicals.
The conference also heard about trials of crops - individually hand-inoculated with infected aphids, grown in glasshouses - to learn how infection rates vary by variety and by plant age.
Prof Stevens said seed-drilling dates and the speed of crop establishment are also crucial factors, as emerging young crops are most susceptible to infection.
Other strategies included encouraging beneficial insects and natural predators, and the use of barley cover crops to "camouflage" sugar beet from pests in its early growth stage, he said.