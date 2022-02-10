Weather could dictate whether farmers can use banned pesticide

Prof Mark Stevens, head of science at the BBRO, has outlined strategies for farmers to protect sugar beet crops from virus yellows disease - Credit: BBRO

The next three weeks' weather could dictate whether farmers get the green light to use controversial pesticides to save their sugar beet from disease, said scientists.

The potential for yield-killing virus yellows infections was discussed at the BeetTech22 conference, which brought more than 250 growers to the Norfolk Showground.

Scientists from the Norwich-based British Beet Research Organisation (BBRO) outlined crop protection strategies for the nation's sugar beet, most of which is grown in East Anglia.

The BBRO BeetTech22 conference at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Chris Hill

Last month, Defra approved an emergency temporary authorisation for a neonicotinoid seed treatment to be used on the 2022 sugar beet crop - but only if strict conditions are met.

The chemicals were banned by the EU in 2019 due to fears over their impact on the health of bees and pollinators.

A similar derogation was available last year, but was not implemented after cold weather killed the virus-carrying aphids, leaving only 2pc of the crop infected.

But BBRO head of science, Prof Mark Stevens, said this winter is much warmer, which could push the projected infection levels close to the 19pc trigger threshold when scientific modelling is published on March 1.

"Cold weather is one of the best insecticides we have," he said.

"If we were stood here 12 months ago it would have been white outside. We had the 'Beast from the East II' and it was actually the fifth cold spell we had in January and February.

"The weather we are experiencing now is definitely different to 12 months ago, but we do have three weeks to go before we get to the end of February to make that decision."

While the emergency authorisation could offer farmers some short-term protection, researchers also highlighted the efforts to find longer-term solutions.

They include developing new disease-resistant varieties, and a newly-licensed foliar spray which could help control aphids in the absence of banned chemicals.

A BBRO trial field of sugar beet infected with virus yellows disease - Credit: BBRO archive

The conference also heard about trials of crops - individually hand-inoculated with infected aphids, grown in glasshouses - to learn how infection rates vary by variety and by plant age.

Prof Stevens said seed-drilling dates and the speed of crop establishment are also crucial factors, as emerging young crops are most susceptible to infection.

Other strategies included encouraging beneficial insects and natural predators, and the use of barley cover crops to "camouflage" sugar beet from pests in its early growth stage, he said.