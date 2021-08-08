New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront

Published: 3:13 PM August 8, 2021 Updated: 3:27 PM August 8, 2021

Barista Buoy, a converted Tuk Tuk selling Strangers Coffee, was awarded a temporary pitch on Gorleston seafront at the far end car park along Marine Parade. Pictured is owner Mark Sutton (Buttons) with his wife Karla George and two-year-old son Ziggy. - Credit: Karla George

A "quirky" new business selling coffee from a converted Tuk Tuk has been “overwhelmed” with support from a coastal community.

Dog walkers, local families and visitors to Gorleston have been “loving” the seafront's new offering.

Barista Buoy was awarded a temporary pitch by Great Yarmouth Borough Council at the beach’s far end carpark, along Marine Parade, last month.

The business sells “quality” coffee using Strangers Coffee Beans - a popular independent from Norwich.

It is owned by Mark Sutton (known locally as Buttons) 39, from Gorleston, who was furloughed last year during lockdown.

It was then when he took the plunge to follow his passion and start his own business, as a way to support his young family.

After finding an old Tuk Tuk, Mr Sutton spent months restoring and transforming it into a mobile coffee truck.

His wife, Karla George, 34, said his dream was to serve coffee at their home on Gorleston seafront.

She said: “It really has been a dream come true.

“The feedback and support from the community has been amazing. Everyone is just loving it and they keep coming back

“Buttons has invested everything into this and he feels so passionately about it. Since he started, he has been busy every day and people have been giving such great reviews.

“This last year has been a struggle, especially as a young family. So, this really has been a lifeline for us.”

Barista Buoy will be available on Gorleston’s clifftops every day from 7.30am during the summer season.

This comes after the government granted additional temporary permissions for 2021, allowing up to 56 days of temporary use of land without the need for planning permission.

Mrs George added: “We were so grateful when we were awarded the concession and Great Yarmouth Borough Council has been so supportive and helpful.

“This is only a temporary pitch but long-term we would love to make it more permanent. We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported Barista Buoy so far.”

