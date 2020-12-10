Bar & Beyond owner on brink of collapse
The owner of Bar & Beyond, which has sites in Norwich and King's Lynn is poised to fall into administration.
The Deltic Group, which is the UK's largest nightclub operator is now scrambling to secure a rescue deal.
The company, which also runs the Oceana and Pryzm chains and employs 1,500 people, hired advisors to secure investment in October after trading was battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Deltic, which operates 52 bars and nightclubs, has now filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators, in a legal measure with provides legal protection for ten working days.
It is understood that the company hopes to secure a pre-pack administration rescue deal in the coming days.
Scandinavian hospitality giant Rekom, which runs more than 100 nightclubs and bars in Norway, Demark, and Finland, is the frontrunner to save Deltic.
