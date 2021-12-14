Permission has been granted to extend the opening hours of a “chilled” cocktail bar and gallery in Great Yarmouth, despite concern from councillors over disturbances to neighbours.

Bar 37 on King Street had applied to extend its licence so that it could stay open until 2am from Tuesday to Sunday - and the matter was decided at a borough council sub-committee meeting on Tuesday.

Ruben Cruz, who co-runs the bar, said that while Yarmouth was well-served by nightclubs that stay open late, it had fewer places which offered the “chilled” and “ambient” atmosphere of his bar.

In a written objection, local borough councillor Robert Price said: “I think there is a great risk residents would be put to great inconvenience and suffer from late night traffic, noise (musical and verbal) and to be honest do not see the need. It should also be recognised that turning out of licensed premises at 2am also increases the risks of anti-social behaviour.”

Great Yarmouth borough councillor Adrian Myers objected to the proposal in a written representation. - Credit: James Bass

Adrian Myers, another local councillor, said he was also concerned about a “public nuisance” caused by the music and people leaving late.

Mr Cruz said the bar had only experienced one instance of anti-social behaviour since it opened a year ago, and that the bar had dealt with it effectively.

He said the business had never received a noise complaint and that it did not intend to advertise the fact that it would be open until 2am, but simply wanted to allow people already in the bar at midnight to stay for a little longer.

Speaking in support of the application was Emily Phillips of Out There Arts - a Yarmouth-based charity which promotes opportunities for artists in the town.

Ms Phillips said the bar staying open would help the charity’s goal of creating a cultural quarter in the centre of town.

“We want to allow people to explore this area in more of an artistic way,” she said.

“It sounds scary, a 2am licence, but it’s not going to be like that, his capacity is only up to like 25 people, so we’re not talking [about] a loud, lairy club.”

She added that it would serve as a good spot for a nightcap after a night of entertainment at the Hippodrome or other venues.

The sub-committee voted unanimously to grant permission for the extended hours, with chairman James Bensly stating that the bar appeared to be “well-run”.