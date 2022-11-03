Historic interest rate rise as Bank of England hikes cost of borrowing to 3pc

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, oversees interest rate hike to 3pc - Credit: PA

The Bank of England has unveiled the biggest interest rate rise since the 1980s as it tries to control the runaway inflation which is battering British households.

The Bank of England has said further interest rate hikes could be required to tame runaway inflation, as it implemented the biggest single increase since 1989.

All but two members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to push up interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, from 2.25pc to 3pc, during a crunch meeting on Thursday.

One member of the nine-person MPC voted for a 0.5 percentage point increase, while another wanted a much softer 0.25 percentage point rise.

But while further hikes could be necessary to pull inflation back to its 2pc target, the peak rate will be lower than what financial markets currently expect, the Bank said.

The UK could be facing the longest period of recession since reliable records began, the Bank of England has warned.

The economy could fall into eight consecutive quarters of negative growth if current market expectations prove correct. It would be the longest period of uninterrupted decline that the nation has experienced for around a century.

However, it would be a milder recession than in previous times.

From its highest to lowest point, gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to drop 2.9pc, a much smaller decrease than the 6.3pc drop seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

The Bank also predicted inflation would peak at around 11pc at the end of this year, while the unemployment rate could hit 6.4pc by the end of 2025.

Jeremy Hunt has faced calls to come to the Commons or give a press conference to explain how mortgage-holders will be helped following the expected hike in interest rates.