Bank boss makes 'apocalyptic' warning over rising food prices

The governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, has made an 'apocalyptic' warning over rising food prices - Credit: PA

Soaring food prices have prompted an "apocalyptic" warning from the governor of the Bank of England as the global cost of living crisis deepens.

The war in Ukraine has had a major impact on world commodity markets and driven up key food production costs such as fuel, fertiliser and animal feed.

As a result, British grocery inflation hit 5.9pc in April, its highest level since December 2011, according to market researcher Kantar.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey told the Commons Treasury Select Committee that the possibility of more rises in food prices is a "major worry" for the UK and other countries.

And with Ukraine being a major producer of wheat and sunflower oil, he warned that difficulties in shipping such products out of the country could further hit global food supplies.

"There's a lot of uncertainty around this situation," said Mr Bailey. "That is a major, major worry and it's not just, I have to tell you, a major worry for this country.

"There's a major worry for the developing world as well. Sorry for being apocalyptic for a moment, but that is a major concern."

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis, who is also the government's Northern Ireland secretary, said he was surprised by Mr Bailey's use of the word "apocalyptic".

“I was surprised to see that particular turn of phrase, I have to say," he told BBC Breakfast.

“But the Bank of England is independent, they will have their view of their assessment, their economic view of where things are and where things are going.

“As a constituency MP I see the challenges that some of my constituents face, that we all face.

“In my part of the world, we are all – the majority of people – on oil fire heating and you see that change in the price which has a big impact on people.

“That’s why I think it is important as a government we put in the packages of support we’ve put in and, as the chancellor said, this is something we will keep under review because of the global pressures that we’re seeing on economies around the world.”

Retailers have also warned that food prices will continue to rise, with Marks and Spencer chairman Archie Norman warning it "wouldn't be surprising to see food price inflation over the course of the year running towards 8-10pc".

And agri-business consultants in East Anglia have predicted that some food sectors could see prices rise by much more.

Rural agency Brown and Co has forecast a 25-30pc increase in prices across many food sectors "as a result of fuel and energy costs doubling and fertiliser costs increasing three-fold".

Charles Whitaker, managing partner in the firm's Norwich office, said retailers and processors must ensure this rising cost burden is shared across the supply chain, including paying sustainable prices for farmers, to avoid "major disruption to UK food supply".

"The producer is not able to carry the cost increases across already pressurised margins in many sectors," he said. "Root vegetables, peas, salad production, eggs and pigs are among the heavily impacted sectors in the region where margins were already under pressure prior to the Ukraine impact.

"With feed costs and energy costs at near double the levels of a year ago, producers face scaling down production capacity to avoid crippling losses.

"Action is needed by our food retail and processor industry now to maintain UK food production and supply through some of the most hard-hit sectors to avoid either empty shelves, or further food price increases to an already hard-hit consumer as a result of greater reliance on imported product."

Although the war in Ukraine has driven up the price of wheat - which is also a major component in the cost of livestock feed - it is not the only inflationary factor.

Grain prices which had already risen past £330 per tonne leapt further following India's decision at the weekend to ban wheat exports after a heatwave hit the country's crops.