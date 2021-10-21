News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trio launch new bell tent venture with a twist

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 10:10 AM October 21, 2021   
(Right to left) Anna Moody, Deborah Williams, and Wendy Cottrell are the trio behind Baby Bell Creche and Party Hire

A trio of businesswomen from mid-Norfolk have launched a new business after being inspired by a resurgence in popularity of bell tents. 

But their vision has a unique twist, in that they are providing childcare in addition to the tent and its facilities. 

Baby Bell's tent

Anna Moody, Deborah Williams and Wendy Cottrell are the trio behind Baby Bell Creche and Party Hire, based in and around Bawdeswell. 

They said they wanted to offer something different at events, in particular for people with children. 

Mrs Moody said: “We are delighted that we are now open for bookings. Baby Bell provides a beautiful bell tent creche service which can be for weddings, parties, celebrations, or even for self-hire for it to be decorated to an individual’s own requirements. 

“As well as being a new business, we believe it is unique as we are also able to offer childcare alongside the tent."

The business was created due to what the group described as an “influx of family and friends getting married and worrying about how to keep the children entertained".

“Providing excellent childcare is second nature to us and providing professional event staff is a natural evolution from our nurseries as all of our staff are qualified, paediatric first aid trained, highly trained in safeguarding, and have a passion for childcare," they said.

Inside Baby Bell's tent

Inside Baby Bell's tent

“It’s great to be able to do something like this, especially after not being able to celebrate with other people for so long. We are all really excited about our new venture.” 

As well as the bell tent, they also offer a one-to-one nanny service, themed party hire, sleepover packages and a creche service. 

“We are also able to offer childcare bespoke to your needs and tailored to your individual requirements from anywhere from a hotel setting to a village hall - the possibilities really are endless.” 

Inside Baby Bell's tent

Additional extras include party platters, a sweet station and afternoon tea. 

The team also runs Scribbles Preschool Group, based in Bawdeswell and North Elmham, as well as baby sensory sessions.

For more information search for Baby Bell Creche and Party Hire on Facebook.

Inside Baby Bell's tent

