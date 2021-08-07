'Military operation' in battle to bring home bumper pea harvest

Published: 5:30 AM August 7, 2021

Norfolk pea growers are working round the clock in a "military operation" to gather one of their best harvests for years.

A five-strong fleet of harvesters run by Aylsham Growers is 45 days into its frantic harvest season, and has collected about 70pc of the company's 8,000 acres of vining peas.

Russell Corfield, commercial director of Aylsham Growers, with the firms pea harvesters - Credit: Denise Bradley

Commercial director Russell Corfield said the crop had received rain, warmth and humidity at the ideal times to create perfect pods this year.

"It is quite some season this year for peas," said Mr Corfield. "It could be one of my best years in the 13 years since I have done this job.

"The quality, yield, quantity, the health and size of the peas are all really good. It is certainly above-average yield, and in some fields we have got 8-9t/ha (tonnes per hectare), which would be 20pc more than budget.

"The weather came good at the right time. When you think that in April we had about 20 frosts and the crop had a really long drilling campaign, the crop has come on in leaps and bounds.

"Last year was the complete opposite. That was one of my worst years, and this is one of my best, so the coin has flipped. This year is helping us get over the horrors of last season."

But with a window of just 12-24 hours to harvest the peas in optimum condition, it has been a major logistical effort to get them all to the processing factory in King's Lynn on time.

"The challenge is to try and keep up with them," said Mr Corfield. "When there are plenty of peas to go at, the struggle is in getting rid of them on time as the factory is limited to how much they can process and how much they can freeze.

"It has been a military operation to get everyone into gear and walking the crops in front.

"We have had to do a bit of darting around the countryside to rogue fields that are coming out of sequence but we are on top of the job.

"We run 24 hours a day. The last three or four days we have been shifting 440-450 tonnes into the factory per day."

A near-perfect combination of weather conditions have contributed to a bumper 2021 pea crop - Credit: Russell Corfield

Aylsham Growers' five huge pea harvesters working in tandem to gather a bumper 2021 crop - Credit: Russell Corfield



