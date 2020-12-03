Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Published: 11:33 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 12:03 PM December 3, 2020

The BP petrol station on Burgh Road in Aylsham is closed until next Monday. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A busy town petrol station has closed until next Monday due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The BP petrol station on Burgh Road, just off the A140, in Aylsham first closed on Sunday November 29, before briefly reopening on Monday December 1, however the store will now remain closed until next Monday December 7.

Advertising hoardings at the site have been knocked over and damaged, while pumps and the M&S store have been cordoned off by red tape.

A spokesman for the petrol station, said: "We’re sorry that our store in Aylsham is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances, and apologise for the inconvenience to our customers; the next nearest BP M&S is in Mousehold, NR7 8HA."