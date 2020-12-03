News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:33 AM December 3, 2020    Updated: 12:03 PM December 3, 2020
The BP petrol station on Burgh Road in Aylsham is closed until next Monday.

The BP petrol station on Burgh Road in Aylsham is closed until next Monday. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A busy town petrol station has closed until next Monday due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The BP petrol station on Burgh Road, just off the A140, in Aylsham first closed on Sunday November 29, before briefly reopening on Monday December 1, however the store will now remain closed until next Monday December 7.

Advertising hoardings at the site have been knocked over and damaged, while pumps and the M&S store have been cordoned off by red tape.

The BP petrol station on Burgh Road in Aylsham is closed until next Monday.

The BP petrol station on Burgh Road in Aylsham is closed until next Monday. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A spokesman for the petrol station, said: "We’re sorry that our store in Aylsham is currently closed due to unforeseen circumstances, and apologise for the inconvenience to our customers; the next nearest BP M&S is in Mousehold, NR7 8HA."

You may also want to watch:

Aylsham News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Wild

Major boost for £100m campaign to reintroduce rail travel between two...

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

How close is Norfolk to tier 1?

Ruth Lawes

person

Man jailed for seven years over coercive behaviour which left victim...

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus