Local counselling service named among best in the UK

Anne Sagrott, psychodynamic therapist, Rosie Doherty-Davis, director and psychodynamic therapist and Aaron Davis, director and psychodynamic therapist at Catalyst Counselling - Credit: Catalyst Counselling CIC

A local counselling service, which offers mental health training to businesses, has been named as one of the best in the country.

Catalyst Counselling, a not-for-profit organisation based in Lowestoft, picked up a prize at the London and South East Prestige Awards.

The organisation was named the best not-for-profit counselling service in the south east of the country.

Aaron Davis, Catalyst Counselling director, said: "Catalyst has maintained a not-for-profit service and professional counsellor-training programme for over 30 years.

"To receive this accolade for our work in the mental health field is really appreciated.

"It is a tribute to those who train and work so hard to keep this service going."

The service was praised by judges for its adaptability and for making "a concerted effort to change with the times".

The company is based in Alexandra Road in Lowestoft, but offers mental health support and training for employers across Norfolk and Suffolk.