Future 50: Two awards and premises expansion for timber frame manufacturer 

Gary Coulson (right), contracts manager for Timber Frame Management, receives the Subcontractor of the Year award from Gavin Napper, managing director of Pentaco Construction Ltd. - Credit: Simon Watson Photography

Future 50 member Timber Frame Management was awarded Subcontractor of the Year by Pentaco Construction Ltd at its inaugural ‘Meet the Buyer’ event held at Newmarket Racecourse.

Founded in 2004 by David Taylor and Chris Chapman, Timber Frame Management designs, manufactures and erects timber frames for houses and other specialist projects in East Anglia and across the UK.

The company has worked with Pentaco Construction for the past two years – most recently supporting the ongoing St Giles Park development in Cringleford, near Norwich, which is a joint project between Big Sky Living, Pentaco, and Aspen.

It was awarded the Subcontractor of the Year award at the event held by Pentaco on Tuesday, June 14 – which was attended by over 300 members of the company’s supply chain across East Anglia.

Timber Frame Management designs, manufactures and erects timber frames for houses and other specialist projects in East Anglia and across the UK - Credit: Paul Tibbs Photography

“It was a pleasure to present our Subcontractor of the Year Award 2022 to Timber Frame Management,” said Gavin Napper, managing director of Pentaco Construction. “They have provided us with a fantastic service coupled with a collaborative approach.

“Their ability to deliver on time with a ‘right first time’ approach, along with regular updates on inflationary pressures in what has been a volatile market, has been excellent.”

Mike Spear, operations manager for Timber Frame Management, commented: “We've been delivering timber frames to the Cringleford site on a regular basis, and erecting them within the timescales.

“This award from Pentaco is good recognition of the work that our contracts manager – along with the Pentaco team and our wider teams – have done to make it happen.”

Timber Frame Management has also successfully achieved Gold standard with the Structural Timber Association (STA).

“The STA is our industry standard,” said Mike. “We wanted to be accredited by the STA because it demonstrates that we are delivering quality products as a business.

“Two years ago, we started the journey to get the award – in year one we achieved Silver, which was a good indication for us as it highlighted where we were as a business, and where we needed to get to.

“In March this year, we had our re-audit and were awarded Gold, which means we are building to a very high standard and have auditable processes. We’re also ISO 9001 accredited, which goes hand in hand with STA accreditation.”

The company recently acquired two additional units at the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King’s Lynn, doubling its workspace from 12,000 sqft to 24,000 sqft.

For more information, visit www.timberframemanagement.co.uk