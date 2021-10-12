7 business in Norfolk which have won awards this year

Published: 3:22 PM October 12, 2021

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales is just one of the Norfolk business that received national recognition this year. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk is home to many great businesses so it is no surprise that many of them have been named among the best in the country.

Here are just a few of the winners and best picks from across Norfolk.

1. Prima Donna Bridal, Norwich

This Timberhill store was included on a list of the 50 best bridal shops by Go Hen, a leading hen party organiser, based on style, atmosphere, reviews, and experience.

Prima Donna has been in Norwich for over 28 years and curated a range of bridal, prom, and evening dresses.

Prima Donna bridal boutique in Timberhill, Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

The shop is open everyday but Wednesday, and is by appointment only.

2. Norfolk Free Range, Downham Market

Ben Thompsett, the young manager of a Norfolk pig heard, won a national award for "excellence in higher farm animal welfare".

The farmer was given the prize at the first-ever awards by RSPCA Assured for pig and poultry members.

Despite being in his early 20s, he leads a six-strong team managing an RSPCA Assured outdoor breeding unit with 1,500 sows for Norfolk Free Range, which is based near Downham Market.

3. Orchidale Children's Nursery, Taverham

Orchidale Children's Nursery was included in the list of the top 20 nurseries in East Anglia at the Nursery Awards 2021, run by daynurseries.co.uk.

The nursery, which also won the award in 2019 and 2020, is open to children aged two months to five years and focuses on tailoring learning to suit the needs of individual children to encourage independence and a love of learning.

Norwich Montessori School and Chapelfield Children's Day Nursery in Norwich were also included on the list.

4. Juni Cosmetics, Norwich

This Norwich vegan make-up brand won an international award for their bespoke sustainable packaging at the PCD Innovation Awards 2021.

Mother and daughter Suzanne and Madeleine White, founders of Juni Cosmetics - Credit: Juni Cosmetics

Juni Cosmetics won in the Premium Make-Up category beating out industry giants Chanel and Jimmy Choo to the prize.

The indie brand was created by ex-model Madeline White to create make-up products which were good for both people's skin and the planet.

5. Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham

This 700-acre nature reserve and woodland conservation park was listed as one of the best places in the country to see wildlife.

Home to 53 species of animals, the natural beauty spot came in at 14th on the list of the UK's best zoos created by Parkdean Resorts.

The park, near Fakenham, is open seven days a week from 10am until 4.30pm.

6. Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Norwich

Located in Timberhill, this store was named one of the 10 best independent bookshops in Britain.

The list was created by publisher Louise Boland for The Guardian newspaper to mark Independent Bookshop Week.

Run by Leanne and Dan Fridd the shop specialises in books and events for the young and the young at heart.

Abbeygate Garage in London Road, Wymondham. - Credit: Google

7. Abbeygate Garage, Wymondham

Abbeygate Garage was recently awarded Best Forecourt Team at the national Forecourt Traders Awards 2021.

Leslie Patmore, the forecourt manager for the Abbeygate Group, said: "Our team was awarded mainly because our forecourt has improved over the years but our team, most of whom have worked with us for 10 plus years, have always been looked upon as being a great customer service team."