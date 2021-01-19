Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich

Published: 5:00 PM January 19, 2021

Aviva has announced today it will close two of its office sites in Norfolk.

Two office buildings, Horizon Business Centre and Willow House both based at Broadland Business Park, where 1,500 members of staff were previously based will shut by the end of March.

They will instead be based out of Aviva's offices in the city centre's Surrey Street.

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed that no Aviva roles had been lost as a result of the consolidation of office spaces.

The spokeswoman said: "We have been consulting with our people about how they would like to continue working and the flexibility they are enjoying means we can consolidate the sites which we have in Norwich.

"Some people would prefer to work a few days a week, some would still like to work the five for wellbeing purposes."

The spokeswoman could not confirm if any jobs in office cleaning or maintenance would be lost as a result of the news.

"Norwich is still a vital location with us and we are committed to the area," the spokeswoman added.

Aviva said in a statement: "Our intention is to invest in our sites to provide a more vibrant, inspiring and flexible workspace for our people.

"We are not leaving any town or city where we currently have a presence and we will have an office in: Birmingham, Bristol, Eastleigh, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leatherhead, Leeds, London, Manchester, Norwich, Perth, Sheffield, Worthing and York.

"The next steps are to continue engaging with our people across these different locations, working with them to build the best working environment to support their needs, the needs of the business and our customers."

Aviva added it is seeking third-party occupiers for Willow House and Horizon as quickly as possible.