Aviva signs deal to buy wealthy clients unit of insurance firm

Aviva has signed a binding agreement that will see it take over the high-net-worth division of a London-based insurance firm.

Acquiring the unit of Azur Underwriting Ltd that deals with wealthy clients is part of the Norwich-based company's aim to become the market leader in this sector.

After the takeover has been completed the business will fall under Aviva Private Clients department.

Aviva has not disclosed the cost of the buy-out but said the transaction will be funded by Aviva Insurance Limited.

Under the deal, Azur's high-net-worth team will transfer to Aviva and will continue to manage the existing Azur Underwriting book.

The firm said that it could not provide any further details about the deal until it has been finalised.

Adam Winslow, CEO of Aviva UK & Ireland General Insurance, said: "I'm delighted to confirm we have signed a binding agreement with Azur Underwriting.

"Once completed it will confirm our place as the market leader in the UK and Ireland private clients market, which is our stated ambition.

"In agreeing the transaction with Azur, we are bringing together a formidable team of experts from within Aviva as well as Azur. It builds on the successful transfer of the AXA XL private clients team, which has already extended our reach and capabilities.

"This acquisition gives us an unrivalled position, enabling us to provide a specialist service to those customers with very high value homes and possessions."

Aviva has been growing its Aviva Private Clients business during the part year, which has seen it takeover the AXA XL Private Clients team and business.

This sector of the business currently employs around 80 people who work across Norwich, London and remotely.

Aviva remains a major employer in Norwich, with over a thousand workers at its city centre offices.

Last year the company announced that it was moving 1,500 of its workers from its premises at Broadland Business Park to its Surrey Street offices.