Aviva dividends set to take hit after another sell off

Caroline Culot

Published: 1:36 PM December 14, 2020   
Insurance giant Aviva, a major employer in Norwich, has sold off another part of its business.

Bosses, looking to slim down and shore up Aviva's balance sheet, revealed Aviva Vietnam Life Insurance has been sold.

The business was sold to Manulife Financial Asia in an all-cash deal.

It follows sales of Aviva's Hong Kong joint venture last week, a division in Italy in November, and its Singaporean division in September.

Aviva Investors were hoping the extra cash could see a boost to dividend payments. But instead the business said it would slash pay outs by nearly a third. It said it expects to pay out around 21p a share for the full year.

Chief executive Amanda Blanc has said she wants to refocus Aviva on Britain, Ireland and Canada, which make up around two-thirds of the firm's revenues.

Divisions in France, Italy and Poland, along with joint ventures in Turkey, China and India face the axe.

Aviva was founded after the merger of Norwich Union and fellow insurance group CGU.
 

