Aviva buoyed by record-breaking results amid turnaround plans
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Aviva's turnaround seems to be going to plan as the insurance giant posted record performances for the past year.
The group - which employs around 5,000 people out of Norwich's Surrey Street - said it saw savings and retirement sales leap 23pc to £6.2 billion in the first quarter, with net inflows of cash up 31pc - a record performance.
It also posted a 4pc rise in core general insurance gross written premiums to £4 billion in the three months to the end of March, with commercial business surging 11pc.
Amanda Blanc, group chief executive of Aviva, said: “We made very good progress in the first quarter.
“We concluded the refocus of our portfolio, selling eight non-core businesses which will generate total cash proceeds of £7.5 billion once completed.”
She added: “Our positive trading performance in the first quarter of 2021 reinforces our confidence in the targets we announced earlier in the year.
“Nevertheless, we remain sharply focused on further improving performance, recognising we still have much more to do, to deliver stronger returns for our shareholders.”
