Aviva pledges £9m to help households and firms struggling with rising costs

Insurance giant Aviva has pledge £9m to help households and businesses struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The Norwich firm is donating donating £7m to Citizen Advice and £2m to Money Advice Trust’s Business Debtline service respectively over the next two years.

Both charities provide debt advice and support and have seen demand for their services soar since the beginning of the year as families and firms have been affected by rising costs and interest rates.

The money will be used towards Citizen Advice recruiting 50 new advisers and enable it to increase its capacity to deliver advice through its website by 50pc.

Meanwhile, the donation to Business Debtline will enable it to take an extra 25,000 advice calls and appointments.

“We’re proud to partner with Citizens Advice and the Money Advice Trust, " said Amanda Blanc, CEO at Aviva.

"Their incredible staff and volunteers are working flat-out to make sure people across the UK can navigate these challenging times.

"Aviva’s financial support over the next two years will help these brilliant charities get more people and more small businesses back on their feet and build their financial resilience for the longer term.”