Aviva calls for action with 53pc saying they do not trust online ads

More than half of the people who use the internet do not trust the adverts they see online – with the pandemic making people even more cautious of fraudsters.

A new report compiled by Aviva has shed light on how little people trust what they see online.

As a result, the insurance giant, which employs 5,000 in Norwich’s Surrey Street, is calling on the government to make some urgent changes to protect people online.

Aviva found that 53pc of interned users don’t trust that the adverts on search engines are placed by a legitimate financial services company or provider.

It found that 56pc of users don’t believe that search engines verify the authenticity of the financial product, service or provider that they allow to be advertised on their platform.

And 87pc of people said the government should tighten restrictions on search engines and social media sites which means consumers cannot be mislead or scammed.

Rob Lee, director of Fraud Prevention at Aviva, said: “There is a clear mistrust of financial services adverts online. However, there is no legal responsibility for technology firms to verify the legitimacy of the companies which pay them to publish adverts on their platforms.

“This potentially leaves millions of internet users exposed to unscrupulous adverts.

“The challenges posed by lockdown conditions has shifted the mindset of millions, opening the door to more people buying financial services and products online.

“While this brings opportunities for making it easier to buy products, it does also open the door to fraudsters looking to prey on the vulnerable.”

In Norfolk between April 2019 and March 2020, a total of 779 crimes were followed up by Norfolk Constabulary, according to data from Action Fraud.

Mr Lee added: “It’s clear we’re a long way from the government’s commitment to making the UK the safest place in the world to be online.

“The current online environment combined with challenging economic conditions and increased financial strain on consumers is creating the perfect storm for fraudsters to exploit the most vulnerable.

“Government must act quickly to protect more consumers from becoming the victim of online fraud, by ensuring financial scams are included in the Online Safety Bill.”