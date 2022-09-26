Boom in electric vehicles sees Aviva launch cover for charging points

The rise in motorists buying electric vehicles (EV) has led to Aviva offering specific insurance cover for charging points.

During the last year there has been a boom in charging points being installed across the UK, with nearly 34,000 by the end of August in more than 20,000 locations - a 34pc rise on August 2021 according to the Norwich insurance giant.

It is expecting demand to continue increasing as the government has set out a target for at least 300,000 public EV charging points by 2030.

Aviva is offering Erection All Risks (EAR) and Operational All Risks (OAR) cover for EV chargers.

These insurance products cover risks including fire, flooding, malicious damage, accidental/impact damage and breakdown.

Ahmad Raja, from Aviva, said that EV charging points are an "exciting, fast-evolving area" and that "it's critical that insurance keeps pace".

"Brokers have been coming to us on behalf of their clients, asking for a standalone product specifically covering EV charging points." he added.

“We’re delighted we can now offer them just that, offering a high level of cover and customer support to give installers and operators the peace of mind they need as they push forward with technology which has the potential to transform all our lives.”

Aviva said that it is one of the first insurance firms in the UK to offer cover for EV charging points and the first in its sector to target net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

It also stated that it is a leading insurer of EVs and is committed to moving its entire fleet to being electric by 2025.