Major city employer gives thousands of staff extra day of leave

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 11:01 AM January 21, 2021   
Aviva building on Surrey Street, NorwichPHOTO: Nick Butcher

Aviva building on Surrey Street, NorwichPHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Thousands of people in Norfolk have been giving an extra day off this year because of the pandemic to focus on their wellbeing. 

Insurance giant Aviva announced this week that staff would have an extra day of leave as part of a series of wellbeing events. 

The news comes after the business, which employs almost 5,000 people in Norwich, is closing two large offices at Broadland Business Park and instead base them all out of Surrey Street in the city centre. 

Danny Harmer, Aviva’s Chief People Officer, said: “Our people have worked incredibly hard to support our customers throughout what has been a really difficult time for everyone.  We want to make this winter a little bit brighter for them and say thank you. So this is an opportunity for colleagues to take a day for themselves.

“When our people are at their best, our business is at its best for our customers. Rest is is an important part of wellbeing and it’s vital that organisations create space for people to recharge their batteries wherever possible.”

