Aviva confirms 115 jobs will be impacted by 'automation'

Published: 11:36 AM May 10, 2021

Aviva's offices are now open in a Covid-safe way for employees who need it. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Aviva has revealed that 115 roles in its IT department will be impacted by a restructure which will see the business rely more heavily on automation.

The Norwich employer, which has 5,000 staff at Surrey Street, said it was aiming to minimise redundancies.

A spokesman said: "We have reviewed the structure of the teams in IT responsible for digital engineering and platforms, in order to better deliver on our new strategy and to support the new shape of the Aviva business.

"As part of this, we have identified opportunities to automate certain processes and increase our use of outsourcing."

The impacts of the restructure will be across a number of Aviva sites across the country.

You may also want to watch:

The company added it would look to redeploy staff elsewhere in the business wherever possible.

Aviva announced earlier in the year it would consolidate its workforce to its key base in the city centre with the closure of two offices in Broadland Business Park.

Horizon Business Centre and Willow House previously housed 1,500 members of staff and shut at the end of March.