Warm weather to boost visits to high streets during bank holiday weekend

Region's retailers are optimistic that the bank holiday weekend will attract visitors to the high street - Credit: Archant Norfolk 2016

Retail bosses are optimistic that the expected warm weather over the bank holiday weekend will encourage shoppers to hit the region's high streets.

Despite reports that the cost of living crisis has hit consumer confidence, retailers in Norfolk and Suffolk have said that visitor numbers over the summer have been strong and they are anticipating a good turnout over the three-day weekend.

Mark Cordell, chief executive officer of Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District, is hopeful that the forecasted sunshine will attract shoppers into the the Suffolk town.

He said: “Footfall numbers in Bury St Edmunds this summer have been excellent and exceeding 2019 levels.

"I anticipate a bumper turnout over the weekend with lovely warm weather forecast and Saturdays are always the busiest day of the week."

In Norwich, there is also confidence that good weather will help attract visitors to the city's high streets.

Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1, the company managing the Royal Arcade, said: “With the weather looking good for the bank holiday weekend we are very optimistic that shoppers looking for something a bit different will be attracted to the Arcade’s eclectic mix of independent, local retailers."

Along with a positive outlook for the weekend, Mr Ashdown said that he has been "really pleased with the footfall" at the Royal Arcade over the summer.

He added: "The combination of good weather, lots of city centre events and of course being able to open up new stores has meant we have increased the number of visitors we have seen.

"In July we saw over 200,000 people visit the Arcade and we passed the one million milestone for the year earlier last month.

“And the longer-term picture is looking very positive."

Chantry Place, a shopping centre in Norwich city centre, has also had a good summer.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “We are looking forward to a busy August bank holiday, judging by the encouraging footfall we have enjoyed throughout the summer and over the school holidays."

“We’re looking ahead with optimism to the autumn," he added.