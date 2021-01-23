News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Last chance to own historic items as town hall goes under offer

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:00 AM January 23, 2021   
Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft (right) with deputy mayor Liz Withington. Now you can own the mayor's 'throne' chair as part of an auction of the town hall's contents. - Credit: Archant

Bargain hunters have less than a week to bid on items coming under the hammer from the sale of a historic Norfolk building.

Sheringham deputy mayor Liz Withington in the council chamber. The contents of the historic town hall are up for grabs at auction. - Credit: Archant

The sale of furniture from Sheringham town hall comes as an offer has been made to buy the building which went on the market for £345,000 last year. The buyer, an investor, is looking to rent it out initially for offices with a long-term plan to turn it into flats, subject to planning.

Sheringham's historic town hall, currently under offer. - Credit: Archant

The items of furniture from the building, including the mayor's 'throne' chair were valued last year and the online auction has now started. Fourteen lots are for sale with the final bids needing to be in before January 27 at 6pm.

For sale: Sheringham town council's mayor's 'throne' which, in a lot with 12 other chairs, is for sale for £400-£500. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Sheringham's mayor, Madeleine Ashcroft, said sadly she wouldn't be bidding for any of the items herself, not even her 'throne.' "I don't have anywhere to put it, it's all rather big but we hope the auction will raise a lot of money. A lot of people felt sad we were selling the town hall but it wasn't fit for our purpose. There was no accessibility for people with disabilities so it was the right thing to sell."

Own a slice of history: Pictured sitting at the chairman's platform in 1998 during the signing of the twinning charter are then Sheringham town council chairman Mac McGinn and Otterndorf burgermeister Hermann Gerken. Furniture used for these kinds of occasions are for sale from Sheringham town hall. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Built in 1901, the town hall shut its doors to the public when, following public consultation, councillors agreed to relocate to the town's community centre.

The items being auctioned off range in price. The cheapest lot is one comprising three oak dining chairs estimated at £10-£15, with a £6 bid already lodged. The most expensive is a set of 13 armchairs including the mayor's carved oak throne, for sale for an estimate of £400-£500, and with a £180 bid made. A set of 20th century unusual curved committee tables are also for sale for £300-£400, with a £180 bid. Two beech umbrella and coat stands are also for sale for £60-£80.

A late Victorian walnut desk, for sale for £30-£50. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

'Heirloom' items previously kept in the building, including 1940s and 1950s paintings and advertising posters were donated to Sheringham Museum.

A set of three unusually curved tables, for sale for £300-£400. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Sheringham town hall, on the corner of Church Street and St Peter's Road, dates to the Victorian era. Mr Gowing said: "I can confirm that the building is under offer, close to the asking price. The buyer is an investor who plans to let the buildings as offices in the short-term, with longer-term plans to convert the building for residential use."

To make a bid, people need to register with Keys, holding the auction, on the website by clicking here


