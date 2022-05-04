'A real shame' - Town's post office closure is confirmed

A post office in a Norfolk town is to permanently close at the end of this month after its operator resigned.

The last day of service for the Attleborough Post Office in the One Stop convenience store on the High Street will be Monday, May 30.

Its closure will come as a further loss for the town, which saw its last bank, Lloyds, shut its branch due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with it and it "being used less often".

The Attleborough Post Office operated by One Stop in the High Street is to close on May 30 - Credit: Google

Lloyds had said people could use the town's post office for banking instead.

But a notice at the High Street branch now says "closure is the only option".

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to inform local residents and businesses in Attleborough that the operator for the Post Office has resigned.

"We will be looking for a solution so that there’s a Post Office in the immediate area.

"In the meantime, the nearest alternative branch will be the branch on Dodds Road, which is a short distance away and open Monday to Saturday between 9am and 5.30pm.”

The Dodds Road branch is around a 15-minute walk from the current High Street branch, at just under a mile away.

News of the closure has come as a "shock" to people living locally, with some concerned about how they will send items and access banking services.

A notice of the closure at the Attleborough Post Office located within the One Stop in the town centre - Credit: Josh Bradbury

Regular customer Josh Bradbury, who lives on the Lomond Road estate, said: "I think it is a real shame for Attleborough, especially for the High Street after it's already had such a tough time over the past few years due to Covid.

"I know a few people who wouldn't really go into the town centre except to use the post office but might pop into some of the shops along the way, and I imagine they shall stop going into town now.

"Closing the post office in the centre of Attleborough is going to put key financial and postal services out of reach for anyone on the eastern side of Attleborough who cannot use a car, especially after Lloyds Bank closed in March."

He added that a walking trip to and back from the Dodds Road branch would take him around an hour.