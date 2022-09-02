South Norfolk care home named among top 20 in region

Brooklyn House Nursing Home in Attleborough has been named among the top 20 in the East of England - Credit: Caring Homes

A south Norfolk care home has been regonised as one of the top 20 in the East of England.

Brooklyn House Nursing Home in Attleborough has been named as the "very best in the area" after receiving a perfect score in the Care Home Awards 2022.

Carehome.co.uk is the UK’s leading care home review website which hosts an annual award ceremony to find the top-rated homes in each region of the UK, based on reviews from residents, service users and their family and friends.

This year Brooklyn House was recognised for its perfect 10/10 score from 33 customer reviews on the website.

Out of the total 333 care homes in Norfolk, Brooklyn House is also ranked number one.

Ovidiu Andreescu, care home manager, said: "My team at Brooklyn House work tirelessly to provide the highest possible standard of person-centred care for our residents, and to receive this wonderful feedback is a testament to their dedication and the values we all share at Caring Homes Group.

"I am so proud of the whole team."