'It's a big loss' - Town's business owners react after Lloyds announces closure

Published: 6:30 AM October 22, 2021

Attleborough is set to be left without a bank when Lloyds closes in March 2022. - Credit: Archant

Business owners say the closure of the last bank in Attleborough will adversely affect footfall in the town and their older customers.

Lloyds Bank is set to close its branch in the town in March next year, which it says is due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with them and it "being used less often".

Its closure will leave Attleborough without a bank and with a single building society - Nationwide. Lloyds had said people can use the town's Post Office for banking instead.

The Attleborough branch of Lloyds Bank is set to close its doors for the final time early next year. - Credit: Google

It is the second bank closure in the town in three years, following the closure of Barclays.

Tim Cobb, who runs The Bakery on Church Street, said the closure is a "double edged sword" which will result in the loss of footfall and make things difficult for the older population in the town.

Tim Cobb, owner of The Bakery in Attleborough. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

He said: "Every bank that shuts is a loss to footfall in the town, which is a major concern.

"You lose footfall, because people go somewhere else.

You may also want to watch:

"I know everyone wants this cashless society but there are people out there who still use banks, especially with the older population we have in Attleborough that like to go into a bank. It is a big loss.

"Everyone who goes to Wymondham, Dereham or Thetford doesn't go there just to use the bank and drive back to do their shopping or whatever else, they'll do their shopping wherever they go and bank.

"We've all noticed the drop in footfall since Barclays went and HSBC."

Sarah Horan, owner of The Boutique No 10 and The Real Dog Food Company, said the presence of banks on the high street is important.

Sarah Horan (pictured right) with Jane Aldridge of Aldridge Crafts. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2014

She said: "There's a lot of older customers who don't do internet banking.

"My mum used to be a customer of Barclays and they shut the branch here and she struggled to do internet banking, and found telephone banking very difficult. If you're hard of hearing it's difficult to hear options on the phone, with 'press this, press that'.

"It will cause a lot of stress for older customers, they like to be able to go in and see a face they know and do what they need to do."

And Jonathan Perfect, who works at Aldridge Crafts, said closing the bank is "not a good thing" for the town.