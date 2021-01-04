Ask the Expert: Can you help me decipher my pension documents?

Published: 6:00 AM January 4, 2021

Carl Lamb on whether you can claim self-employed benefits if you have a pension. Picture: Carl Lamb/Getty Images - Credit: Carl Lamb/Getty Images

This week our reader needs help understanding their pension documentation.

Reader question:

I’ve recently received my annual statement for my personal pension. I usually just stuff it in a drawer but because I’m on furlough at the moment, I have looked at it properly for a change.

I’m pretty confused about what it is telling me: it contains a lot of figures but they don’t seem to match what I thought I’d paid in. It also gives me a figure of what level of pension I’d get when I retire but this seems really low.

How can I decipher it?

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching responds:

Annual pension statements from pension providers are certainly long and complex documents.

They have to be because of the way that pension providers are regulated at the moment, although there is a lot of work going on to find a way to make them shorter and easier to understand.

There may be a number of reasons why the figures in your statement don’t match what you thought you’d contributed.

The amount shown, for example, will include any tax relief to which you were entitled. Basic rate tax relief is added to your contributions automatically by your provider, although you may need to make an additional claim through your tax return if you are a higher or additional rate taxpayer.

It may also show employer contributions if it is a workplace scheme.

The expected pension income figures can also be confusing as they will be based on three elements that may well change.

Firstly it will be based on the value of your fund at the current time with projected growth added on and if you continue to make contributions over time, the final figure when you retire could be significantly higher.

Secondly, the figures illustrate example levels of growth for your fund and they may – but this isn’t guaranteed, of course – perform at a higher level, increasing the fund value.

Thirdly, the estimated pension income values given are based on using the fund to buy an annuity: annuities are plans that provide an income for life and are purchased at the start of retirement with a lump sum payment.

Generally speaking, the benefits cannot be changed once purchased, but the income is guaranteed for life.

However, annuities are just one way in which you can turn your pension fund into income when you retire and it may be possible, for example, to enjoy a higher income by adopting a flexible drawdown arrangement which takes withdrawals direct from your fund rather than spending it all to pay for an annuity.

A higher income is certainly attractive for most, but you must remember that the fund remains invested and so the value can go up and down.

The fund must be carefully managed in order to provide the income you need for life.

I think it would be a good idea to sit down with an independent financial adviser to talk through your current planning strategy so that you can have a clearer idea of what will be needed to meet your retirement goals.

Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice. The value of an investment and the income from it could go down as well as up.

The return at the end of the investment period is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested.