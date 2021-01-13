Could vaccines soon be available with weekly shop?

Published: 12:59 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 1:18 PM January 13, 2021

Asda superstores across Norfolk could soon be used as administration sites for the coronavirus vaccine.

A spokesman for Asda said: "We are in conversations with the NHS about using all of our superstores which have an on-site pharmacy as administration sites for the vaccine."

This would mean the three superstores in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Wisbech could all be used in the rollout.

The news comes after five stores were put to the NHS as potential sites and a trial at a shop in Birmingham will begin on January 25.

The company said: “Individuals in priority groups will receive their appointment from the NHS and have the option to select the Asda store as a convenient location to receive their vaccination. They should not contact the store directly.

“Asda has also offered NHS England the full use of its 238 in-store pharmacies and qualified pharmacists to support the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme which has just begun.

“As this variant of the vaccine is easier to transport and store, it could be administered from Asda’s full network of in-store pharmacies throughout the country.”

Roger Burnley, Asda CEO and president, said: “We are incredibly proud to provide this service and are keen to do all we can to help the NHS and Government accelerate the rollout of the vaccination programme.

“We have an extensive nationwide logistics network that could support the storage and distribution of the vaccine and our highly-trained pharmacy colleagues are experienced in delivering large vaccination programmes, having recently provided nearly 200,000 flu jabs to members of the public.

“We are on hand to provide the NHS with any practical support required so that more people can quickly receive the vaccine.”