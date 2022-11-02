Asda launches £1 meal deal with unlimited drinks

Asda has launched a £1 meal deal with unlimited drinks to support older customers during the cost of living crisis.

The supermarket's café meal deal will allow those aged 60 and above the chance to enjoy soup, a roll and unlimited hot drinks for the bargain price.

It is on offer at any of Asda's 205 cafés all day and every day during November and December.

It comes as research from Age UK suggests 2.8m older households in the UK will still be living in fuel poverty this winter despite the government freezing the energy price cap.

The new initiative will run alongside the existing ‘kids eat for £1’ offer which continues to be hugely popular, with more than 557,000 meals served the launch in late June.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “We know that this winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and a fixed income.

“We’ve already been able to serve over half a million meals through our Kids Eat for £1 initiative in our cafes and we’re hoping our new offer of soup and hot drinks for over 60s will prove just as impactful for those who need it most.

“Meanwhile, the cost of living grant programme led by Asda’s charity The Asda Foundation will support grassroots organisations who are providing a lifeline in their communities during these tough times.”

In addition to the targeted support for pensioners, Asda’s charity the Asda Foundation is providing funding worth £500,000 to support community groups that are struggling with rising operating costs or increased demand for their vital services in the current climate.

Individual grants worth up to a maximum of £2,000 are available and priority will be given to groups and charities that need financial help to cover increased energy costs or who want to use their facilities to create ‘warm banks’.