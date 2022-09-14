'Do not eat' - Dessert sold by Asda found to pose health risk
A dessert sold by Asda and sandwiches from Costa Coffee are among the products recalled over safety fears.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
A roast chicken salad sandwich sold by Costa Coffee at stores across the UK has been recalled due to the product containing mustard, which is not mentioned on the label.
This makes the product a health risk to anyone with an allergy to mustard.
Affected customers should not eat it and can return the item to a store for a full refund.
Costa Coffee has said "customer safety is of paramount importance" and that it takes all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.
Product details
Costa Coffee British Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich
Use By: September 11 - September 16
Asda has recalled a range of desserts after health concerns were raised due to the product containing walnuts and hazelnuts, which are not mentioned on the label.
This makes it a health risk to anyone with a nut allergy and customers affected should not eat the product.
If you have bought Asda's plant-based lemon cheesecakes and it poses a risk to your health, you can return the product to the nearest store for a full refund.
Product details
ASDA Plant-Based Lemon Cheesecake
Pack size: 2x 100g
‘Use By’ dates: All date codes
A product sold at specialist food stores across the UK has been recalled due to it containing peanuts - which are not mentioned on the label.
Unisnacks Europe has warned customers about its Lotte Pepero Snowy Almond product which poses a risk to people with a peanut allergy.
Affected customers should return the product to the point of purchase for a refund.
Product details
Lotte Pepero Snowy Almond
Pack size: 32g
Best before: May 1, 2023 and May 2, 2023