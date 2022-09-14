News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Do not eat' - Dessert sold by Asda found to pose health risk

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:15 PM September 14, 2022
Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Asda and Costa Coffee are among retailers which have recalled products after health concerns - Credit: PA

A dessert sold by Asda and sandwiches from Costa Coffee are among the products recalled over safety fears.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Whitbread has struck a deal to sell the Costa Coffee chain to Coca-Cola for £3.9bn. Picture: Rui Vie

A sandwich sold by Costa Coffee has been recalled over safety fears - Credit: PA

A roast chicken salad sandwich sold by Costa Coffee at stores across the UK has been recalled due to the product containing mustard, which is not mentioned on the label.

This makes the product a health risk to anyone with an allergy to mustard.

A roast chicken salad sandwich sold by Costa Coffee has been recalled due to it containing mustard

A roast chicken salad sandwich sold by Costa Coffee has been recalled due to it containing mustard, which makes it a health risk to mustard allergy sufferers - Credit: Food Standards Agency

Affected customers should not eat it and can return the item to a store for a full refund.

Costa Coffee has said "customer safety is of paramount importance" and that it takes all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously. 

Product details

Costa Coffee British Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich

Use By: September 11 - September 16

Undated handout photo issued by Asda of one of their stores. Asda is to remove 'best before' dates f

Asda has recalled a range of plant-based lemon cheesecakes due to the product posing a health risk - Credit: PA

Asda has recalled a range of desserts after health concerns were raised due to the product containing walnuts and hazelnuts, which are not mentioned on the label.

This makes it a health risk to anyone with a nut allergy and customers affected should not eat the product. 

If you have bought Asda's plant-based lemon cheesecakes and it poses a risk to your health, you can return the product to the nearest store for a full refund.

Product details

ASDA Plant-Based Lemon Cheesecake

Pack size: 2x 100g

‘Use By’ dates: All date codes

Unisnacks Europe has warned customers about its Lotte Pepero Snowy Almond product

Unisnacks Europe has warned customers about its Lotte Pepero Snowy Almond product, which poses a risk to people with a peanut allergy. - Credit: Food Standards Agency

A product sold at specialist food stores across the UK has been recalled due to it containing peanuts - which are not mentioned on the label.

Unisnacks Europe has warned customers about its Lotte Pepero Snowy Almond product which poses a risk to people with a peanut allergy.

Affected customers should return the product to the point of purchase for a refund.

Product details

Lotte Pepero Snowy Almond

Pack size: 32g

Best before: May 1, 2023 and May 2, 2023


