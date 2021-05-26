Arts groups offered free hire of Norfolk Showground to 'reignite creativity'

Published: 9:24 AM May 26, 2021

Arts groups will be given free access to the Norfolk Showground throughout June. Pictured: Langley School Jazz Band at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: RNAA

Arts and cultural groups will be given free access to the Norfolk Showground throughout June in a bid to "reignite and inspire creativity" after the lockdown.

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) is opening the doors of its venue on the outskirts of Norwich, with the help of Arts Council funding.

The initiative, known as the Active Arts Project, will run for the month of June and is open to any Norfolk-based cultural and arts groups.

It aims to help these groups recover from the Covid-19 pandemic by making the facilities and space at the showground free to hire for exhibitions, rehearsals or performances - helping them navigate social distancing restrictions.

The site features 150 acres of outdoor space, a 3,000 sqm indoor arena, five conference and meeting rooms, a range of other exhibition areas, plus indoor and outdoor toilets.

Preference will be given to organisations based in urban areas and groups who help disadvantaged young people.

Alison Bell, head of Norfolk Music Service, said: “This fantastic initiative is going to be pivotal in reimagining cultural activity across the entire county as we begin to emerge from such a challenging period for the arts as a whole.

"This is especially true for our children and young people and we would like to thank the RNAA and the Arts Council England for offering us this opportunity to reignite and inspire creativity once again.

"We cannot wait to begin using the showground’s facilities over the coming weeks and look forward to engaging in creativity once again."

RNAA managing director Mark Nicholas, who recently revealed wider plans to bring the showground "back to life" after two successive Royal Norfolk Show cancellations, said: “Thanks to support from the Arts Council culture recovery fund we are delighted to announce that cultural and arts groups in Norfolk will be able to use the Norfolk Showground and its extensive range of facilities for free during the month of June.

"We therefore encourage all relevant groups to make contact with us, as soon as they can, so they can take up this unique offer."

To make a booking contact the Active Arts coordinator on 01603 731977 or activearts@rnaa.org.uk.

Arts groups will be given free access to the Norfolk Showground throughout June. Pictured: Performers on stage at Sunset Sounds at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: RNAA



