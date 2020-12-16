Artist publishes 100 drawings for farming mental health charity

Published: 11:26 AM December 16, 2020

Artist Kate Batchelor with her book '100 Drawings in 100 Days', supporting farming mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) - Credit: Kate Batchelor

An artist inspired by the East Anglian countryside has published a book of "100 drawings in 100 days" following her creative challenge to raise money for a farming charity.

Kate Batchelor, from Kessingland near Lowestoft, illustrated rural scenes across Norfolk and Suffolk on 100 consecutive days last year.

Having grown up on a farm near Beccles, she said she wanted to raise money and awareness for The YANA (You Are Not Alone) Project, which offers confidential support to farmers and rural communities.

The evocative drawings, ranging from modern farm machinery to traditional livestock and portraits of countryside characters, have now been published in a book, with a third of the £20 cover price being donated to the charity.

A rural scene from the Euston Estate is one of the works in artist Kate Batchelor's book 100 Drawings in 100 Days, supporting farming mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) - Credit: Kate Batchelor

It has a foreword by award-winning nature writer John Lewis-Stempel, outlining the increasing mental health pressures faced by people in the farming industry.

The book can be ordered online from kate-batchelor.square.site, with a £3.50 postage charge or an option to collect from Kessingland, by prior arrangement.

A combine harvester in the Waveney valley is one of the works in artist Kate Batchelor's book 100 Drawings in 100 Days, supporting farming mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) - Credit: Ferini Media



