News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Artist publishes 100 drawings for farming mental health charity

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 11:26 AM December 16, 2020   
Artist Kate Batchelor with her book 100 Drawings in 100 Days

Artist Kate Batchelor with her book '100 Drawings in 100 Days', supporting farming mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) - Credit: Kate Batchelor

An artist inspired by the East Anglian countryside has published a book of "100 drawings in 100 days" following her creative challenge to raise money for a farming charity.

Kate Batchelor, from Kessingland near Lowestoft, illustrated rural scenes across Norfolk and Suffolk on 100 consecutive days last year.

Having grown up on a farm near Beccles, she said she wanted to raise money and awareness for The YANA (You Are Not Alone) Project, which offers confidential support to farmers and rural communities.

The evocative drawings, ranging from modern farm machinery to traditional livestock and portraits of countryside characters, have now been published in a book, with a third of the £20 cover price being donated to the charity.

Suffolk artist Kate Batchelor is doing 100 artworks in 100 days to raise money for farming mental he

A rural scene from the Euston Estate is one of the works in artist Kate Batchelor's book 100 Drawings in 100 Days, supporting farming mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) - Credit: Kate Batchelor

It has a foreword by award-winning nature writer John Lewis-Stempel, outlining the increasing mental health pressures faced by people in the farming industry.

  • The book can be ordered online from kate-batchelor.square.site, with a £3.50 postage charge or an option to collect from Kessingland, by prior arrangement.
Artist Kate Batchelor will hold an exhibition at the Norfolk Showground on November 30 after complet

A combine harvester in the Waveney valley is one of the works in artist Kate Batchelor's book 100 Drawings in 100 Days, supporting farming mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) - Credit: Ferini Media


You may also want to watch:

Farming

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

'It's not worth the risk' - Shoppers react to rise in coronavirus cases

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon

Aviva dividends set to take hit after another sell off

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus