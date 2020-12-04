Published: 8:28 AM December 4, 2020

Aviva Leigh at the new Make Holt indoor market, encouraging shoppers to buy from local craftspeople rather than buy things online from large corporate organisations. - Credit: Archant

More than 30 artisan traders selling 'made in Norfolk' goods are taking on the might of the large online retailers.

Called 'Make Holt', the new retail offering just opened as lockdown eased in a permanent home in the town's old Shirehall building.

The idea was borne out of the devastation of Holt's fire at Budgens in the summer, after which an outdoor market was held every Sunday throughout July and August.

Behind the scheme is Iain Wilson, owner of the town's Byfords, the Ffolkes Arms, Hillington and who transformed the Dial House, Reepham, before selling it.

He said: "The high street needs to change and at Make Holt, it's stuff you really want and it might cost more but it's made by local craftspeople and is unique. We want to offer something different to Amazon, convenient as it may be to shop with it. With the high street in the UK at risk due to the use of online we see the maker of quality, unique goods massively important to the future health of the high street."

You may also want to watch:

The aim was to bring footfall to the town and support the smaller independent retailers.

The market was such a success in the summer, attracting between 800-1,000 people each Sunday, the traders decided to make it a permanent fixture.

Mr Wilson and Aviva Leigh, who runs Fresh Artisan, bringing together a host of local crafts, made it happen.

Ms Leigh said: "It's timeless work that celebrates the touch of the hand and the skill of the maker. Crafted in East Anglia each piece tells a story and embraces the natural beauty of the materials used."

Retailers include those selling ceramics, prints, candles, knitwear and homeware.

Mr Wilson is also holding a separate street food market indoor at the Ffolkes with 12 independent food producers a week as well as DJs in a venture which will run until March.

"Seeing so many places closed and customers without the opportunity to meet friends over a bite to eat was pretty grim," he said. "

Also, with pretty much every event cancelled, we knew the small artisan producer would be hurting."