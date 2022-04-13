Promotion

The cost of living crisis is dominating the headlines, with stories about families having to make the choice between feeding their families and heating their homes.

But the pressure on prices is affecting other areas of the economy which are perhaps less newsworthy. One of the consequences of high inflation is the danger of owners and occupiers of commercial premises finding themselves underinsured.

Nick Williams is a partner and commercial surveyor at Arnolds Keys - Credit: Arnolds Keys

This is a direct result of rampant inflation in the construction sector: the latest BCIS Building Cost Index published in February suggests a year-on-year rise of more than 10pc, with construction materials inflation running at nearly double that figure. These are cost rises well in excess of the already hefty CPI inflation rate – and the result is that it is very easy to find your commercial premises underinsured.

And while the Bank of England is taking measures such as increasing interest rates in an attempt to control inflation, many of the factors driving increased construction costs (shortage of labour, availability of imported materials) are unlikely to be mitigated by such moves.

I’m talking about the ‘Reinstatement Valuation’ – in other words, what it would cost to repair or rebuild a building should it be damaged in a fire, for example.

Being underinsured has important consequences: insurers can and do reduce pay-outs proportionately if it turns out that the sum insured is less than the actual cost of reinstating the building.

It is good practice to commission an insurance valuation every three years or so at the best of times, but with rapidly rising costs in the construction sector, landlords and occupiers would do well to at least consider a review of the insured reinstatement value on an annual basis.

Insurers tend to increase cover nominally on an annual basis, but even if this increase keeps up with the official inflation figure, at the moment it is unlikely to reflect the true rebuild costs.

Of course, higher rebuild costs and reinstatement valuations will mean increased insurance premiums (as well as the modest cost of the valuation itself) – but that is surely better than risking finding yourself facing having to pay the shortfall should the worst happen.

Incidentally, an up-to-date reinstatement valuation is important to avoid being overinsured as well. Counterintuitively, this can also have an impact on any claim, so getting the rebuild cost as accurate as possible is vital.

