Promotion

Several recent announcements have emphasised the renaissance of Norwich city centre, which is now really starting to bounce back after a series of nationally-driven closures, two years of Covid pressure, and the ongoing challenge of competing with the burgeoning online retail sector.

Managing partner at Arnolds Keys Guy Gowing - Credit: Arnolds Keys

I have said for some time that reports of the death of the high street are premature – and for the city centre, there has certainly been a succession of good news in the past few weeks.

Firstly, the pessimists who said that the Debenhams building would remain an empty white elephant for years have been proven wrong, after the building was snapped up just months after going on the market. As far as we know, the purchaser plans to use the ground floor for commercial activity and convert the upper floors to student accommodation.

With both of the city’s universities (UEA and NUA) enjoying high-flying reputations, creating more student accommodation is a key part of the regeneration of Norwich. This type of mixed development is the perfect way to bring the Debenhams building back to life.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Morrisons is set to open an upmarket store in the former Top Shop building, which is a huge vote of confidence in the city centre from a big brand which is now led by Sir Terry Leahy, best known for formerly being the power behind Tesco. Interestingly Tesco is moving its flagship city centre store to London Street for its smaller Express format… Who will prove to be the victor in years to come, the new management or its former boss?

Norwich continues to attract big brands: shoemaker Loake is to open a store in White Lion Street, and Chantry Place is welcoming fashion brands Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight.

It is good to see the Royal Arcade’s new owners moving swiftly to revive its fortunes. Following the announcement of a new food destination in the former Jamie’s restaurant, gin brand Gyre & Gimble and Lauren Rose Interior Design have moved in, while key tenants Artique and Lady B Loves have both renewed their leases. The Norwich Lanes remains strong throughout the recent turmoil, with its eclectic mix of independent retailers proving resilient in the face of all the challenges.

At a time of economic doom and gloom, it is good to be able to report such good news for the city. It goes to prove that whatever challenges retail continues to face, the right shops in the right locations offering innovative, experiential retail will continue to thrive – and that the critical mass of the city will continue to attract both retailers and shoppers.

So let’s put to bed the idea that the high street is dead and that the city centre is doomed. The property sector does not need forced auctions to bring it to life. Proactive landlords and their agents will respond to market forces and the high street will remain vibrant.

