OPINION: Does 'golden handshake' offer go far enough for retiring farmers?

Published: 12:00 PM July 2, 2021

Farmers have lots to consider before deciding whether Defra's lump sum exit scheme is enough to help them retire, says Tom Corfield, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys - Irelands Agricultural.

Family conversations around retirement are sensitive and challenging for everyone involved.

In some cases younger generations feel obligated to continue in their parents’ footsteps while really wanting to do something else. In other cases young people want to farm but either cannot afford it or can’t get access to the land.

With the reported average age of farmers being 59, the Lump Sum Exit Scheme proposed by Defra, currently the subject of a consultation until August 11, is designed to help with these challenges.

Available from the beginning of 2022, it will offer farmers who wish to exit the industry the option of taking a lump sum payment in place of any further direct payments [EU subsidies being phased out after Brexit].

The proposal will see a payment of 2.35 times the average payment received for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) over the reference period (proposed as being 2018-2020) with the amount capped at £100,000. How this is treated for tax is yet to be announced.

Those who take it up must surrender their entitlements to the RPA (Rural Payments Agency) whilst also "disposing" of the majority of their land (95pc) by either selling, renting out or gifting. Residential property can be retained, as can land used for diversification enterprises.

Anyone who takes the lump sum will be able to work for the new farmer of the land, so those who still want to remain active and involved will be able to do so.

The new farmer taking on the land will be able to claim BPS using their own purchased entitlements, as well as being eligible to enter the Countryside Stewardship and the forthcoming Environmental Land Management scheme in due course.

Taking an example 200 acres (80.94ha), the average payment would be £18,662.86, resulting in a lump sum payment of £43,857.71 or £220/acre (£542/ha).

Is this enough to encourage people to retire? Perhaps not, especially comparing this against what a claimant may receive from BPS payments for 2022 to 2024 – in the same example that would amount to £36,804.65, with additional money due from 2025 to 2027 in terms of delinked payments.

Some will argue that the Retirement Lump Sum Scheme is more limited than hoped for, not only because entitlements have to be surrendered back to the RPA, but also because you can’t transfer them to a successor or have the successor apply for new entitlements from the National Reserve.

For succession, this scheme doesn’t look like a ‘golden handshake’ opportunity unless there is a substantial tax benefit (as yet unknown). So for those considering succession, a transfer of entitlements could still be a better solution.

Further detail on the rules for the Lump Sum Exit Scheme is expected in October.

Tom Corfield is agricultural partner at Norfolk-based agency Arnolds Keys - Irelands Agricultural




