Plan to demolish former pub for new care home

Plans to demolish the remains of a former pub in Thetford and replace it with a care home have been lodged.

In an application submitted to Breckland Council, LNT Care Developments has asked permission to complete the demolition of the former Ark pub on Norwich Road in Thetford - which was previously known as the Deer’s Leap.

According to LNT, the pub was only partially-demolished in 2019 because permission had not been given for it to be knocked down - and the council intervened to stop it. It has remained derelict ever since.

In its place would be a brand new facility, built by Leeds-based LNT.

A statement from LNT states: “The care home proposed is a purpose-built, two storey, sixty-six bed residential care facility for older people with associated access, parking and landscaping.”

One part of the facility would be set aside for people with dementia, with secure landscaped garden areas outside.

The Deer's Leap pub as was, pictured in October 2015 - Credit: Google

Some 34 parking spaces would be included, with two disabled spaces and three electric vehicle parking spaces, along with eight cycle parking spots.

In a covering letter, the company said: “The development would generate between 50-60 jobs, the majority of which are expected to be offered to suitable candidates from the local area.

“There would be no more than 24 members of staff on site at any one time.”

The jobs would range from a manager for the home, a series of care workers, through to catering and domestic assistants.

The main office would be manned for 24 hours a day, which the applicants say would ensure the building remains secure.

Residents would not be expected to come from any further than three miles away to live in the site.

Labour district councillor Stuart Terry - Credit: Stuart Terry

In a written submission, district councillor Stuart Terry said: “If planning goes ahead, the existing flint wall needs to be retained, better access required, [and] four minor junctions between Lime Kiln Lane and the Norwich Road Roundabout is a concern.”

The council is due to issue a decision on the plan by May 11.