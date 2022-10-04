Asda and Argos recall products due to health risks
- Credit: PA
Jewellery sets sold at Argos stores and a brand of tuna salad pots sold at Asda have been recalled due to health risks.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Argos has recalled a number of belly and tongue jewellery bar sets due to the product releasing a higher than acceptable amount of nickel.
It has been described as posing a "serious chemical risk" if worn.
Customers should stop wearing the product immediately and return it to an Argos store for a refund.
Product details
The full list of products affected can be found here.
A ready-made tuna rice salad produced by John West and sold at Asda stores has been recalled due to it containing allergens which are not mentioned on the label.
The product contains soya, gluten and wheat, which poses a risk to people with an allergy or intolerance to these ingredients.
Affected customers should return the product to an Asda store for a full refund.
Product details
John West On The Go Indian Tuna Rice Salad
Pack size: 220 g
Best-before end date: June 2025
Pasco Food Ltd has recalled a number of cooking sauces as a production fault has shortened the shelf life of the product, making it unsafe to eat.
The Delhi Tikka Masala and Rajestani Jalfrezi cooking sauces can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Product details
PASCO Delhi Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch codes: 228092/1 228092/2 and 228092/3 and 2229020
Best-before dates: August 29, 2024 and September 2, 2024
PASCO Rajestani Jalfrezi Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch codes: 228062/1, 228062/2, 228062/3, 228062/4, 228072/1 and 228072/2
Best-before dates: August 26, 2024, August 27, 2024