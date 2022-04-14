'It's a worry for everybody' - Are fuel shortages impacting Easter plans?

Norfolk has seen several days of fuel shortages, with motorists struggling to fill their tanks. So are the problems causing people to change their Easter plans? SARAH HUSSAIN reports.

The sight of traffic cones blocking access to local garage forecourts has become familiar and frustrating in recent days, signalling to motorists that there is no fuel available.

Protests by environmental campaigners at oil depots are being blamed for the shortages, which have been felt across the region for more than a week.

This weekend is traditionally one of Norfolk's busiest, as visitors arrive for the long Easter weekend and locals head out to the beaches and other attractions.

Signs at a Tesco filling station which has run out of diesel and regular unleaded - Credit: Chris Bishop

But with petrol and diesel in short supply - and coming at a high price when it is available - are people rethinking their plans?

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, we spoke to local businesses about the impact they were expecting the fuel shortages to have.

The B&B owners

Rita Bushell, of Vine Park Cottage B&B in Great Snoring, near Fakenham, said while people have not cancelled or postponed their stay at her B&B they were messaging to check what the fuel situation is in the area.

Vine Park Cottage B&B in Great Snoring - Credit: Google

She said one local woman went to four petrol stations on her way back from Titchwell on Tuesday night and could not get petrol.

"It is obviously worrying everybody," she said. "They [visitors] are definitely curtailing what they are doing when they're here because they're worried whether they're going to have enough fuel to get home.

"This is the problem, a lot of people come from the Midlands and it is a worry without a doubt. The roads are definitely quieter at the moment.

"You talk to people who are around and about and they all say the same thing - that if people are coming they are being cautious to where they are going when they get there.

"It's a worry for everybody. I think it is going to hit tourism if it continues because people are going to be very much more weary."

Elsewhere, Ben Howlett, who has been running Little Abbey Farm - a B&B in Pentney, near King's Lynn - with his wife Diane for 23 years, said he had not noticed a direct impact on his business yet.

Ben Howlett of Little Abbey Farm in Pentney - Credit: Ian Burt

Mr Howlett said: "People seem to be coming from London.

"Usually Easter is not a busy time for us at the B&B but we seem busy this year. We do seem to get more and more local people an hour's drive from us.

"Perhaps they're not going quite so far, that might be one aspect of it."

The campsite owner

Nigel Day, owner of Dreamy Hollow Campsite in Stanhoe, near Fakenham, said he has had campers arrive late on site because they had difficulty getting fuel, and a few postponements from holiday makers - but was not sure if this was down to fuel or other reasons.

Dreamy Hollow owner Nigel Day, right, pictured with historian Tony Armstrong - Credit: Peter Bird

He said: "We've had at least one camper say it took them two hours to find some fuel for their camper van.

"They came quite a distance and were looking to refuel when they got to King's Lynn, spent two hours around King's Lynn looking for somewhere to refuel.

"It's not directly impacting us at the moment but it does cause problems if people arrive late.

"If we saw a downturn in bookings that would affect the main season, if it's not over by June or July, then we'd be concerned."

The tourism boss

Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England, said VisitBritain research suggests that 7.4 million Brits are planning a holiday in the country this Easter, with many coming to the region, and felt the fuel issue might deter some.

Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

He said: "As well as that, households will be worried about whether they can afford to go away and, of course, a lot of travel is weather dependent, although most of our attractions have invested in weather-proofing.

"Our own research suggests that accommodation bookings are strong and businesses are optimistic about having a good year.

"What would really help is if the police took stronger action against the protesters who are selfishly blocking the oil terminals.

"I don’t think anybody would disagree with their cause but they’re not making themselves any friends - what they’re doing affects ordinary people and businesses."

The garden centre owner

Ben Youngs, one of the owners at North Walsham Garden Centre, said the issue at petrol stations was impacting their staff and delivery service.

Ben Youngs, owner at North Walsham Garden Centre - Credit: Ben Youngs

He said: "We haven't seen a noticeable drop in customers coming here. I'd say they're spending a bit less than last year but it could be down to the weather or looking after the pennies.

"The most challenging thing is we've had to have staff members take public transport when they can, we've struggled to get fuel for our delivery van as well.

"Our staff members don't live in North Walsham and so it's been tricky with public transport as well because it's not that strong in these areas.

"My main concern would be prices increasing more, we've had to absorb deliveries and the cost at the moment. But if it continues to go up in prices, we will obviously have to put prices up at some point."

The restaurant owner

Joe Rodrigues, owner of Joe's Family Restaurant and Five Frying Fish in Hunstanton, has noticed less people are travelling to the seaside town and puts this down to a combination of factors, including the fuel shortages.

He said 60pc of his trade comes from day trippers from places like Wisbech and Peterborough.

Joe's Family Restaurant in Hunstanton. - Credit: Google

He said: "The day travellers aren't coming in as much.

"At the moment everyone is struggling with everything else - gas, electric, food prices have increased dramatically, the fish prices are ridiculously expensive, shortages everywhere. It's a combination of everything I suppose.

"There has been quite a shortage of fuel so people won't travel.

"I had phone calls from people for fuel updates, they wanted to come up but as there was no diesel they didn't want to be stranded."

Mr Rodrigues is currently struggling with recruitment and is looking for people to join his businesses. Those interested can contact him on 01485 532287.