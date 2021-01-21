Archant launches free digital marketing webinar series

Published: 12:19 PM January 21, 2021

Media company Archant has launched a webinar series covering key digital marketing topics following its successful Insight Day which say 1,500 people attend the virtual event.

Each webinar is designed to offer insight and guidance on how you can get set up with online trading and ecommerce.

The series will cover ways in which businesses can understand their customers and buying habits, and will provide strategies for website marketing promotion and building a strong and loyal customer base.

Vicki Blake, from Archant, who is organising the Insight Day webinars, said: “The Insight Day webinars last year were really successful and we love having a platform to provide such valuable content and help to hundreds of businesses with their digital marketing challenges.

"We have been listening to feedback from attendees to make sure we make them the best they possibly can be during this uncertain time and offering the topics most requested.

"We're really looking forward to this series on ensuring businesses are operating successfully online as if we have learnt anything this past year it is that it is so important when the shop doors are closed that businesses can continue to operate.”

The series will kick off on January 28, and the first topic that will be covered is Google Analytics.

The following sessions are:

How do I get my business trading online in 4 weeks? February 11: 9:30am and 2:30pm

How do I get more people to visit my website? March 4: 9:30am and 2:30pm

How do I use data to understand my audience? March 25: 9:30am and 2:30pm

To register, please go to www.archanthub.co.uk/insightday