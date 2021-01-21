News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Archant launches free digital marketing webinar series

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 12:19 PM January 21, 2021   
Archant Prospect House building on Rouen Road.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Prospect House building on Rouen Road.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Media company Archant has launched a webinar series covering key digital marketing topics following its successful Insight Day which say 1,500 people attend the virtual event.

Each webinar is designed to offer insight and guidance on how you can get set up with online trading and ecommerce.

The series will cover ways in which businesses can understand their customers and buying habits, and will provide strategies for website marketing promotion and building a strong and loyal customer base.

Vicki Blake, from Archant, who is organising the Insight Day webinars, said: “The Insight Day webinars last year were really successful and we love having a platform to provide such valuable content and help to hundreds of businesses with their digital marketing challenges.

"We have been listening to feedback from attendees to make sure we make them the best they possibly can be during this uncertain time and offering the topics most requested.

You may also want to watch:

"We're really looking forward to this series on ensuring businesses are operating successfully online as if we have learnt anything this past year it is that it is so important when the shop doors are closed that businesses can continue to operate.”

The series will kick off on January 28, and the first topic that will be covered is Google Analytics. 

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 closed in both directions after crash
  2. 2 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
  3. 3 Woman in her 20s among 31 Covid patients to die in five days at hospital
  1. 4 'I've lost my pension': Car collection destroyed by 'professional' vandal
  2. 5 Road through village closed by floodwater
  3. 6 Nurse's 'heartbreak' over hospital care as her father dies on Covid ward
  4. 7 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
  5. 8 Armed police detain man after 18 hours of negotiations
  6. 9 Councillor 'incandescent' over second-home owners breaking Covid rules
  7. 10 Covid rips through care homes again with deaths almost doubling in a week

The following sessions are: 

  • How do I get my business trading online in 4 weeks? February 11: 9:30am and 2:30pm
  • How do I get more people to visit my website? March 4: 9:30am and 2:30pm
  • How do I use data to understand my audience? March 25: 9:30am and 2:30pm

To register, please go to www.archanthub.co.uk/insightday

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus