Archant announces major recruitment drive

Published: 5:27 PM May 28, 2021

Everyone’s talking about ‘bouncing back better’. At Archant, we’re putting our money where our mouth is.

We’ve launched a major recruitment drive to find more than 70 of the most talented, curious, creative and forward-thinking people to join us, as we push hard to give local media a damn good kick up the backside.

Throughout Covid, our amazing sales teams have stood shoulder to shoulder with our customers. At times when many local businesses have been literally on the brink, we’ve been there to help. Not sell. To listen, learn, share our knowledge, come up with whatever is needed to do right by them. And, in many, many cases, simply give the morale support to get them through.

Then there are our journalists. Local media has genuinely never been more important and our reporters, video teams, podcasters and social media specialists continue to bang the drum for our local communities - our democracies - louder than ever before. It’s one of the reasons more people turn to us now than they ever have. Ever. Since we started 170 years ago.

Behind this are the specialists who enable us to do different. The data scientists, product architects, marketers, web developers and tech engineers. Designers carving out innovative AI and interactive digital ad campaigns.

So, if things are going well, why are we looking for more people? Because we strive to be so much more.

Chief Executive Lorna Willis said: “Without a doubt the best thing about working in media is the pace. Things change every day. That’s incredibly liberating.

"I want our people to walk into work each morning with a new idea. The more we innovate, create and obsess about the service, knowledge and expertise we provide to our communities, the stronger we become – and to fuel this, we need even more knock-out talent.”

Lorna, 45, took up the role as CEO earlier this year. The first ever female to hold the top job, not only at Archant but across the regional publishing sector.

With her trademark energy and candidness, she added: “I remember being at a digital tech conference in the States and sharing what we do. How we work hand in glove with organisations like Google to set up digital news brands to re-invigorate local communities. How we produce hours of award-winning podcasts and video. How we’re consistently experimenting with emerging media.

"No-one could believe I worked for a local media company! That’s a massive shame but all of this – and so, so much more – is part of our everyday at Archant.

“I am blessed to work with exceptional talent who receive exceptional training and support. There is simply nothing more exciting than to see smart, ambitious, go-getter talent come into the business and watch them grow.

“Okay, it sounds like a cliché, but I want to meet more people who think differently. Who have fresh ideas and are brave enough to try things out.

"It’s how I climbed the ranks at Archant and I want my people to do the same. I utterly believe everyone should be their true self here and I want us to champion diversity. I won’t lie - it’s hard graft. Sometimes the days are long - but the satisfaction is immense.”

The 70+ opportunities cross the entire organisation, both in terms of role and geography - and include media account managers, campaign engineers, creative videographers, magazine editors, PPC specialists and website developers.

Lorna added: “We are home to every type of person. A real mix of characters all bringing unique talents to the table. This drive to discover new talent – our largest in many years – reflects our optimism and confidence for the future.”

To discover all the opportunities – and to find out more about our culture, commitment to colleague development and benefits, visit archant.co.uk/careers