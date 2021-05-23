B&B with a 'lookout tower' up for sale for £1.4m
- Credit: Sowerbys
A guesthouse in a popular Norfolk town is for sale with 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.
Arch House in Mill Road, Wells, situated in a Grade II listed building, is run by the Bonham family.
It dates to the late 18th century and at one time was thought to be a customs look-out because of its distinctive tower.
Inside it has a kitchen and dining rooms off the hall, alongside a ground floor bedroom and a conservatory reception.
Four further en-suite bedrooms are available in the main building, with the two storey, 'Crows Nest' family room available with far reaching views from the feature half-moon, 'lunette' window on the top floor.
Five more bedrooms are accessed via a courtyard. The bedrooms all have en-suites, some of which have been more recently upgraded.
The owners' self-contained bungalow comes with its own enclosed courtyard and a hot tub.
Agents Sowerbys state: "What could be better than running your own business and having your perfect home alongside?"
Outside is car parking, and the courtyard.