Published: 6:00 AM May 23, 2021

A guesthouse in a popular Norfolk town is for sale with 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Arch House, for sale. - Credit: Sowerbys

Arch House in Mill Road, Wells, situated in a Grade II listed building, is run by the Bonham family.

It dates to the late 18th century and at one time was thought to be a customs look-out because of its distinctive tower.

Arch House, for sale. - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside it has a kitchen and dining rooms off the hall, alongside a ground floor bedroom and a conservatory reception.

Four further en-suite bedrooms are available in the main building, with the two storey, 'Crows Nest' family room available with far reaching views from the feature half-moon, 'lunette' window on the top floor.

Inside Arch House, Wells-Next-the Sea, for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Five more bedrooms are accessed via a courtyard. The bedrooms all have en-suites, some of which have been more recently upgraded.

The owners' self-contained bungalow comes with its own enclosed courtyard and a hot tub.

Agents Sowerbys state: "What could be better than running your own business and having your perfect home alongside?"



Outside is car parking, and the courtyard.