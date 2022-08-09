A family-owned marine engineering company near Norwich has been sold to a French recreational boating distributor.

Brundall-based AR Peachment was snapped up by a member of boating and marine equipment business Alliance Marine Group.

The team of 10 at AR Peachment will remain, with brothers Kevin and Andrew Peachment continuing as managing director and technical director respectively.

AR Peachment was launched in 1966 by Tony Peachment and wife Daphne. It became well known as a marine engineering specialist, providing marine mechanical, hydraulic and electrical systems support - particularly to inland waterways charter companies - and grew from there. On retiring, they handed over the reins over to sons Kevin and Andrew.

Kevin Peachment said it was "a very exciting time" for the business.

"We look forward to the new prospects and new challenges ahead that come with being a part of an enlarged group. This opens a new chapter for AR Peachment to move forward and strengthening our customer base Europe wide and taking advantage of new opportunities,” he said.

Advising on the sale was Mark Watson from Ashtons Legal's corporate and commercial team advised on the sale, assisted by Charlotte Vallins and Jessica Piper. Chris Bidgood at Lees Accountants provided accounting and tax advice.

Mr Watson said: “AR Peachment is a well-known and well respected local marine business which can look forward to the next stage of its development as part of the Alliance Marine Group. I have known the shareholders at AR Peachment for some time and it has truly been a pleasure to advise them on this transaction. I wish them and the business every success in the future.”

Kevin Peachment thanked the Ashtons team for its "excellent" advice and support during the sale transaction.

"We got the result that we wanted and Ashtons guidance made what could have been a very stressful time a more pleasant and manageable experience,” he said.







