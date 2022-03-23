Promotion

Funding is available now for Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and north Norfolk based businesses that want to progress a Kickstart trainee on to a full apprenticeship via the Progression to Apprenticeships pilot scheme.

Funding packages include a £1,500 cash grant, six months-worth of wage contribution for the apprentice, plus funded training for employer and apprentice, and practical support to get the scheme running.

Is it worth it? Adrian Pickering from Robotica Machine Learning, based in Norwich, couldn’t be more pleased. “Our Kickstart trainee, Martin, joined us in 2021 to streamline the sales process,” said Adrian. “He dreamt of being a software developer and the Kickstart placement wasn’t really in the right team, but Martin was thrilled to be around programmers in a high-tech environment.

“It soon became clear that Martin was a capable and willing learner, and we offered Martin increasing amounts of web coding work to do.

“When Apprenticeships Norfolk made us aware of the Progression to Apprenticeships scheme, we realised it was a perfect fit for us, and for Martin.

“The financial, strategic and administrative support available meant that not only could we keep Martin on, but we could significantly accelerate his learning.

“This allowed us to offer him a permanent, full-time job as a software developer apprentice.”

And it doesn’t stop there. The multifaceted support Adrian and his team have had from the programme has been critical in Robotica’s ability to retain and train Martin.

Adrian said: “Apprenticeships Norfolk’s insight and help in guiding us through the processes means that we are more efficient and effective in managing Martin’s apprenticeship.

“And the financial incentives have proven essential to our new, small business in providing both a safety net and having been an enabler of cashflow to allow Martin’s apprenticeship enrolment.”

Whether you’re a business or a Kickstarter you need to act fast. Applications close at 9am on Tuesday, April 19.

Email Apprenticeships Norfolk today: apprenticeships@norfolk.gov.uk or complete the online form.