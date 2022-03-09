Forget the apprentice stereotype and discover the range of roles available

A wide range of apprenticeship roles are available to people of all ages and abilities - Credit: Getty Images

Apprenticeships have moved far beyond the familiar 18 year-old learning a trade in plumbing or construction, instead across East Anglia there are a wide range of opportunities available for people of all ages and abilities.

In Norfolk alone there are apprentice roles that include sports coach sustainability business specialist, recruitment, early years educator, dental nurse, animal welfare care assistant, insurance broker and hospitality supervisor.

Katy Dorman, apprenticeship strategy manager at Norfolk County Council said that there are "more than 600 apprenticeship standards to choose from".

She added: "And they’re available to people of all ages, whether you are starting out or considering a career change.

"My strong advice to all employers is to choose an apprenticeship standard which is closely aligned to the job description you have in mind. This will ensure there is suitable depth and breadth of knowledge and skills for the apprentice to learn.

"And to potential apprentices, have a look through the ‘Find an Apprenticeship’ page on gov.uk – you will be surprised by the huge number of opportunities and the careers you could start. The world of apprenticeships has changed massively in recently years; the possibilities and options are bigger than ever before.”

Along with allowing people to start a new career, apprenticeships can also be a good way to progress in a current job.

Danny Pooley is doing a Level 6 Social Worker apprenticeship, which he said "enables me to follow a career path and not just have a job".

Mr Pooley began working in the social worker sector in 2012 as an assistant practitioner. Once he finishes his three year apprenticeship he will be a qualified social worker with a BA hons.

He said: "I feel the support of fellow apprentices on the degree course, all being in much of the same situation, has been a big benefit. We are all having to do majority of our work and studies at home, when going into meeting new teams is scary enough – this just adds to it all. We are all connected together via technology so at anytime, any one of us can shout for advice or support.

"The main big aim for me is to complete the next three years, expanding my knowledge and confidence and get the Social Work qualification.

Following my first of three planned placements, I am due to move from an adults' setting to a children’s one. Having not worked directly with children for a number of years I am a little apprehensive but also really looking forward to it as I used to really enjoy this work when I worked in residential care directly with children day to day."

Daniel Copeman, Level 4 marketing apprentice

Daniel Copeman on a marketing apprenticeship with Morgan Sindall Construction - Credit: butterflyeffect/realitypaused.com

After being made redundant from a local healthcare trust, Daniel Copeman joined Morgan Sindall Construction on a marketing apprenticeship.

He said: “To be honest I was surprised that this type of role even existed at a construction contractor. One of the things I love is the flexibility and variety in my role. Despite being in an office-based role, my line manager has also accompanied me on site visits so I can gain an understanding of how our project teams work collaboratively across the business.

"My apprenticeship has challenged me to take on the ambitious task of coordinating the creation of entirely new brand materials and measuring their impact, as part of the application of theory. I have been able to apply my skills in various different areas to define how I work best, and how this can fit with the needs of the business.

“After completing my Level 4 apprenticeship with a ‘distinction’ grade last summer, I have seen significant progression in my career with Morgan Sindall Construction.

"I was encouraged by my line manager and colleagues to apply my skillset to a range of new challenging in the months after, which involved extending my role to support the national marketing and communications team. I’ve since been promoted from marketing executive apprentice to marketing design coordinator, which has given me the opportunity to work on significant campaigns and flagship projects, delivered across the UK.

"My role primarily involves directing and assisting with the design of visual content and branding, and is an area that I have always been passionate about. It’s quite a unique role within the construction industry, but I am hoping to excel within this area in 2022 by further expanding my skillset and looking at options for further education.”