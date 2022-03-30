Promotion

New-U has just signed the paperwork on the Progression to Apprenticeships pilot scheme, in time for the deadline on Tuesday, April 19!

New-U is a sustainable clothes and accessories swap-shop with outlets in Norwich and Cromer. Customers can update their wardrobe, save the environment and be more sustainable with their approach to clothing and textiles all at the same time.

Customers bring in their good quality pre-loved women’s, men’s or children’s clothing and receive tokens in return which can be spent on ‘new to you’ clothing from the shop. New-U also provides work placements in a retail environment for unemployed or economically inactive young people and has had two Kickstart trainees.

The New-U shop which has benefitted from Apprenticeships Norfolk schemes - Credit: Rob Howarth Photography/New-U Ltd

Clare Francis, project manager, said: “Kelly did four weeks’ work experience with us learning about the retail environment, serving customers, organising clothes and visual merchandising. After her placement she became a regular volunteer and we then offered her a six-month Kickstart as a retail and digital marketing assistant.

"She has been working in our Norwich shop and helping us to implement a marketing strategy to target younger female shoppers, selecting clothes for photos, uploading the posts to social media and engaging with comments.

“We heard about the Progression to Apprenticeships scheme from another volunteer, Zoe Pomeroy, who is a project support officer with Apprenticeships Norfolk and realised it would enable us to offer Kelly an apprenticeship for a full year. As a charity, we couldn’t have afforded to do this without the £1,500 incentive payment and the six-month wage contribution available from this scheme. The additional support and training is an added bonus.”

Kelly has signed up for Retailer Level 2 and, further to the helpful, impartial advice about local training providers given by Apprenticeships Norfolk, will be undertaking her training with HIT Training.

Clare said: “The support from Apprenticeships Norfolk has been brilliant. Zoe has helped with all the forms, put us into contact with HIT Training, and made sure they completed the paperwork at their end, too.

"We can’t wait for Kelly to get started. Zoe also told us about another grant scheme that we’re going to apply for to help Kelly out with travel costs and to purchase a laptop.”

Whether you’re a business or a Kickstarter, you need to act fast. Applications close at 9am on Tuesday, April 19. Email Apprenticeships Norfolk today: apprenticeships@norfolk.gov.uk or complete the online form: https://apprenticeshipsnorfolk.org/progression-to-apprenticeships