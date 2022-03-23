Apprentices provide 'future leaders' for businesses

At a time when many businesses are struggling to fill skills gaps, apprenticeships could be the answer to bringing new talent into companies.

Firms in a wide variety of sectors have found that recruiting apprentices has helped them to grow, while also having a positive impact on company culture.

Businesses from a wide variety of industries including accountancy firms, digital marketing agencies and energy firms from across Norfolk and Suffolk have benefited from setting up apprenticeship schemes.

Antony Howell, managing director at Broom Boats, who started his career as an apprentice has remained enthusiastic about the impact apprenticeships can have on the business.

Antony Howell from Broom Boats said 20pc of his workforce are apprentices - Credit: Broom Boats

He said: "We have just over 30 people employed at our boat year and over 20pc of that are apprenticeships. This is a huge number and they are fundamentally important to our business.

"They've come in, they are training as boat yard and engineering staff and we'll add to that number.

"I'm passionate about apprenticeships and made sure I've included apprentices in the business as they will be the future leaders of this business."

Broom Boats is currently renovating a pub it took over last year, which is due to open this summer. Mr Howell said that in the run up to the opening they will be looking to hire more apprentices to work as chefs and catering staff.

Meanwhile property firm Flagship has invested in its apprenticeship programme that has enabled the company to develop a talent pipeline to success plan and met future business need and customers’ requirements."

A spokesperson for the company added: "Flagship Group has carefully and passionately cultivated a culture of excellence through hiring and developing 'home grown' apprentice talent.

"Apprentices' continue to successfully counteract our aging workforce in specific business areas, provide yearly recruitment to meet staff turnover, pioneer business growth through innovative skills, knowledge and behaviours acquired on apprenticeship standards. Apprentices have provided outstanding leadership on projects that support our most venerable tenants and contribute to our charities goal of ending homelessness in the East of England."

Energy company EDF Renewables also regularly recruits apprenticeships into it its business.

San Johal, chief people officer at EDF Renewables, said: “Our apprentices are an important part of our company from day one and we look forward to welcoming them into our open and inclusive culture.”

Companies looking to set up apprenticeship schemes can get a wide range of funding from the government, which Chancellor Rishi Sunak hinted in his spring statement may become even more generous in the future.

Currently, firms can claim £1,000 when they employ an apprentice who is aged 16 to 18 years old, or if they are aged 19 to 24 years old and have previously been in care or have an education, health and care plan (EHCP).

For businesses based in Norfolk there are local funding that they can apply for to help with the costs of hiring apprenticeships.

Norfolk firms can apply for £1,000 incentive grants, as well as £500 bursary grants when recruiting apprentices aged 16 to 24. These grants can be applied for via Apprenticeships Norfolk.

For more information and details about funding available visit https://apprenticeshipsnorfolk.org and https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/apprenticeship-funding.